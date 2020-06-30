Latest information about COVID-19

Information for H&S faculty and staff

photo of 6 faculty

Humanities at Home

What has been on the minds of Stanford professors as they navigate this turbulent and anxious time? Where do they find comfort and solace, challenge and struggle, beauty and grace?  

June 30, 2020

What has been on the minds of Stanford professors as they navigate this turbulent and anxious time? Where do they find comfort and solace, challenge and struggle, beauty and grace?  

While many aspects of campus life are now mediated through a computer screen, the extended time apart has offered us a rare chance to hear from faculty informally, in their own homes. The Stanford Public Humanities asked professors to share a kernel of thought with the broader community, to offer a fleeting moment of contemplation amid the chaos.

From their kitchen tables and their living rooms, faculty in the School of Humanities and Sciences translate poems, compose music, share childhood memories, read meaningful texts, examine visual artworks, and more. Whether meditating on the past or grappling with the present, they each invite us to reflect on the human condition in a different way.

New videos will be posted during the summer on the Humanities at Home YouTube playlist

Ato Quayson

Professor of English Ato Quayson reads and discusses a short passage from Toni Morrison's Beloved.

  

Jisha Menon

Associate professor of Theater and Performance Studies Jisha Menon reads, translates, and examines the Urdu poem "Khwaab Basera" by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

  

Alexander Nemerov

Art and art history professor Alexander Nemerov shares a memory from adolescence that has stayed with him through the years.

   

Mark Applebaum

Professor of music Mark Applebaum takes to his studio at home to try and compose music during a pandemic.

   

Allyson Hobbs

Associate professor of history Allyson Hobbs reads and discusses the speech Nikky Finney delivered upon winning the National Book Award in poetry.

  

Marci Kwon

Assistant professor of art and art history Marci Kwon explores different aspects of Martin Wong's last painting, Did I Ever Have a Chance.

  

By Natalie Jabbar

Related articles

Ciprian Manolescu
Photo by Chloe Reynolds
Blend Eatery
Photo by Marc Lao